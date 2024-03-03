UMD issues cease and desist order to all IFC and PHA fraternities and sororities

The University of Maryland College Park has announced a halt to all Interfraternity Council (IFC) and Panhellenic Council (PHA) Greek life Friday citing multiple allegations of misconduct that ‘threatened the safety and well-being of members of the university community.’

A cease-and-desist letter sent from the university details an emergency meeting warning all Fraternity and Sorority Life Councils that further allegations could result in a cease-and-desist order for one or more councils.

Despite the warning, more accusations were reported that same day.

Consequences include an indefinite suspension of all IFC and PHA new member program activities as well as social gatherings (where alcohol is present) hosted by the chapters on and off campus pending an investigation.

In addition the letter also states that current chapter members are barred from contacting any new members or prospective new members. Failure to comply will result in further disciplinary action, including individual sanctions.

The university says that once the investigation has been complete, a decision will be made regarding the status of the IFC and PHA organizations.

This story is still developing. Stay tuned to WMAR for more updates.