State looking for election judges ahead of November election

Election Day is approaching and the state wants you to help out at polling places this fall.

In July, there was a similar need for election judges for the Primary. In Baltimore, the City's Board of Elections says they're looking to hire 800 additional judges. Election Director Armstead Jones says you can fill an application out online and mail it in. Click here if you'd like to sign up.

To be an election judge in Maryland, you must meet these qualifications:



16 years old or older

Registered voter in Maryland

Physically and mentally prepared for at least a 15-hour day

Willing to work outside your home precinct

Able to sit and stand for an extended period

Can speak, read and write English

Judges are trained before election day. The State Board asks they report one hour before the polls open and serve until all duties are completed after the polls close.

If you're like to apply, click here.