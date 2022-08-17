Watch Now
HomepageHomepage Showcase

Actions

State looking for election judges ahead of November election

Election Guide - Right Rail Promo Image
KRIS 6 News
Election Guide - Right Rail Promo Image
Posted at 3:15 AM, Aug 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-17 03:41:45-04

Election Day is approaching and the state wants you to help out at polling places this fall.

In July, there was a similar need for election judges for the Primary. In Baltimore, the City's Board of Elections says they're looking to hire 800 additional judges. Election Director Armstead Jones says you can fill an application out online and mail it in. Click here if you'd like to sign up.

RELATED CONTENT: Maryland State employees being offered incentives to serve as election judges

To be an election judge in Maryland, you must meet these qualifications:

  • 16 years old or older
  • Registered voter in Maryland
  • Physically and mentally prepared for at least a 15-hour day
  • Willing to work outside your home precinct
  • Able to sit and stand for an extended period
  • Can speak, read and write English

Judges are trained before election day. The State Board asks they report one hour before the polls open and serve until all duties are completed after the polls close.

If you're like to apply, click here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019