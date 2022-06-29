Maryland State employees being offered incentives to serve as election judges

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland state employees are being offered incentives to serve as local election judges for this year's upcoming primary and general elections.

Jurisdictions throughout the state have experienced a shortage of election judges.

The July 19 primary is not a state holiday, and so employees are being offered 16 hours of administrative leave for each day they serve as a judge including on early voting days. State contractual employees are also eligible.

On November 8, the date of the general election, state employees wanting to be a judge will receive their normal holiday pay plus eight hours of administrative leave.

Although Election Day is not a paid holiday for state contractual employees, they will still be able to receive eight hours of administrative leave for their service as an election judge.

“Election judges play an important role in the democratic process, and state employees have always stepped up to serve,” said Governor Hogan. “For this election cycle, we are expanding our recruitment efforts to include the primary election, and extending these leave incentives to our contractual employees. It is important for local election boards to get people signed up and trained quickly once they express interest.”

