Watch
HomepageHomepage Showcase

Actions

Social Security offices to reopen for in-person services on April 7

Social Security card
Jenny Kane/AP
This Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, photo shows a Social Security card in Tigard, Ore. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)
Social Security card
Posted at 12:05 PM, Apr 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-04 12:05:42-04

WASHINGTON — On April 7, Social Security offices will reopen for in-person services.

Although no appointment is required, the Social Security Administration still recommends making one to avoid long wait times.

The Administration says their busiest times are mornings and earlier parts of each week and month.

Masking, social distancing, and health screenings are still required when visiting Social Security offices.

Most Social Security services are available to the public online at www.socialsecurity.gov, or by telephone at 1‑800‑772‑1213.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019