Social Security offices to reopen for in-person services on April 7

WASHINGTON — On April 7, Social Security offices will reopen for in-person services.

Although no appointment is required, the Social Security Administration still recommends making one to avoid long wait times.

The Administration says their busiest times are mornings and earlier parts of each week and month.

Masking, social distancing, and health screenings are still required when visiting Social Security offices.

Most Social Security services are available to the public online at www.socialsecurity.gov, or by telephone at 1‑800‑772‑1213.