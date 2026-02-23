Snow fatigue settles in as Maryland sees another significant snowfall

PARKVILLE, Md. — If you ask Marylanders if they’re ready for snow round two, many will tell you they’re over it.

“I was literally like, 'Oh I can't wait, the snow's finally melting, we're about to have spring, it's about to get warm.' Nope,” Jada Marshall said.

“I’m very tired of it,” Althea Saunders-Ranniar said. “Not really happy.”

While not anticipated to get blizzard conditions as is the case in the Northeast, some parts of the state can expect a few inches and others closer to a foot of snow, especially on the Eastern Shore, once the storm passes on Monday.

Saunders-Ranniar was dropping off her grandson Sunday afternoon when she says the rain turned to snow and started falling faster than she anticipated.

Hopeful for no accumulation in the city where she lives, she says hard lessons learned the last go around had her working to quickly get home.

“I’m thinking maybe it won't build, but if it does, it's going to look as ugly as last time. So I’m trying to rush home and put some salt on the ground, because I wasn't real helpful in digging last time,” she said.

The wet snow falling heavily also caught Marshall and Dartagnon Barnes off guard, as they grabbed gas and planned to make a quick stop at the store before hunkering down at home.

“Last snow, they racked up with all the grocery stuff, you could barely find anything, so now we're just thinking, ‘Oh, it's just gonna be like normal, like regular snow’ but not a whole snow storm!” Marshall said.

“We don't usually get consistent snow back to back like this, so I feel like that's why people are, I guess in kind of denial about it,” Barnes said.

But no matter how tired Marylanders are of snow, crews were back at it to treat the roads like it was the very first storm of the season. According to Maryland State Highway Administration, 1,100 pieces of equipment were at the ready.

“We’re in emergency operations mode. A lot of our crews came in last night and this afternoon,” Shantee’ Felix, media relations manager with Maryland State Highway Administration, said. “But overall we're encouraging people to delay travel. If they do have to go out, we always like to say take it slow on ice and snow, so you'll want to drive slower than the speed limit.”

Taking it slow on the roads, as snow-weary travelers pray for a speedy warm up.

“Hopefully, God willing, it's gonna all melt away pretty fast,” Barnes said.

“This is one year I was really looking forward to moving into spring, like soon, real soon,” Saunders-Ranniar said.

