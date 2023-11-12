Several fire companies battle fire at popular restaurant

CECIL COUNTY — A 2-alarm fire damaged a popular restaurant in Cecil County Sunday morning.

According to the Facebook Page of Harford County Fire & EMS, around 11:16am crews were fighting a fire at Jumbo Jimmy's Crab Shack in the 1000 block of Bainbridge Road.

Numerous fire companies including Level Volunteer Fire Company, Aberdeen Fire Department, Darlington Volunteer Fire Company, Susquehanna Hose Company, and Aberdeen Proving Ground Fire & Emergency Services all assisted in getting the fire under control.

Those at Great Wolf Lodge and Hollywood Casino were warned they may see and smell smoke.

There is no word on injuries or what caused the fire.

This is a developing story and WMAR-2 News will have updates as they become available.