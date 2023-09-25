Recycle your old clothes

Whether its a free t-shirt buried at the bottom of a drawer or a Christmas tie staring at you from your closet, we all have clothes we know we'll never actually wear. Instead of letting them take up space in your house or a landfill, now you can recycle them.

Baltimore now has textile recycling bins at all Residential Drop-Off Centers. The blue bins accept most types of textiles including clothing, shoes, backpacks, sheets, towels blankets, curtains, throw rugs and even stuffed animals. Items must be clean, dry, odorless and bagged.

The project is a partnership between The Department of Public Works and Helpsy, a corporation that extends the useful life of secondhand clothing.

DPW's full list of accepted items: acceptable items.

Drop off locations:

