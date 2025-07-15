Police Accountability Board requests subpoena power among recommended changes to misconduct complaint process

BALTIMORE — As the city makes a historic transition, to have full and complete control over its police department, the misconduct complaint process is top of mind.

It was a packed house for Tuesday’s public safety committee hearing. Though not the focus, many members who spoke during public comment expressed their concerns about several deadly encounters at the hands of police, including the shooting death of 70-year-old Pytorcatcha Brooks in June.

Police released body camera footage of the incident last week.

"Why didn’t the crisis team go with police officers? Why weren’t they called in to assist that woman was 70 years old? She shouldn’t be dead right now," Janet Bailey said before rounds of applause broke out in council chambers.

Before the meeting began, Public safety chair Councilman Mark Conway acknowledged and echoed concerns.

"While these recent deaths are currently under investigation they raise a number of urgent issues and questions. These include questions about whether we as a city are fully prepared to respond to individuals who may be experiencing mental health crises with appropriate services and to support them safely through their crisis," he said.

Conway added council is working to address these concerns at a hearing that will come at a later date.

Data supplied to the committee by the Mayor's Office of Equity and Civil rights showed in 2024 there were 2,269 allegations of misconduct against Baltimore Police, with 773 of "serious misconduct."

There appeared to be some confusion over the data, especially from Baltimore Police deputy commissioner Brian Nadeau, who believes the numbers may refer to officers and not separate complaints.

But based on this data set, about 30% of cases from last year appear to remain unresolved.

“Each year we have about 1500 complaints. We do not have, of course, enough folks to get to those complaints all immediately. There is a time lag, which has always been the issue in these six years I’ve been at the agency has been the issue and we’ve been working on correcting it," Nadeau said.

The federal consent decree the department is still operating under requires misconduct investigations be completed within 90 days.

"If we cannot deliver accountability in a transparent, equitable and timely manner we are not honoring either the terms of that agreement or the people it is meant to protect. Our police officers also deserve a swift and fair process," Conway said.

The delays were also a concern for the Administrative Charging Committee chair Tiera Hawkes, who says punishment would be most effective if issued close to when the wrongdoing takes place.

The ACC reviews body worn cameras and makes disciplinary recommendations.

“I do believe it is working, to a degree, I think that it should be strengthened," Police Accountability Board chair Jamal Turner said.

Turner shared potential solutions to make the system better, including better data sharing as some that the PAB has received from the department is duplicative or incomplete.

He also suggested the board be granted both investigative and subpoena powers, which the ACC does have but has never used according to Turner.

"Power gives the public an unfiltered channel for justice," he said. "Our desire is to be able to fully hold accountable those folks that require that administrative attention.”

The ACC also requested additional legal resources.

The city resumed full control of the police department after more than 150 years, as approved by voters last year.

During public comment, Sergio España with the Campaign for Justice, Safety and Jobs, brought up continuing concerns that the current status of the federal government has gutted the DOJ's ability to enforce the decree.

“Our city needs to protect its progress and without the consent decree’s enforcement, we must rely on ourselves," España said.

