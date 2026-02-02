Plows stop short on Baltimore County street, leaving last block icy and untouched

GWYNN OAK, Md. — Exactly a week since the snowstorm hit, and some still are waiting for their street to be plowed.

WATCH: Still unplowed, one week later Still unplowed, one week later

Including Steven Presbury, who lives in the very last house on Cedar Drive in Baltimore County. The road is plowed up to the intersection of Park Place. From there, it gets dicey.

“Tuesday, I started calling. I called Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, nothing,” Presbury explained.

By the weekend, Presbury contacted WMAR-2 News for help.

The icy mess is too tough for Presbury's pup, Gigi, to get out for her normal walk, but it's something at least, his car could handle.

“Luckily, I have an SUV, so I can get out, but there's a ditch up there, so the first time I went out, my car was sliding over,” he said. “Yesterday my neighbor needed medicine and, and groceries, so I took her and her granddaughter to get the things that she needed."

The unplowed portion of the road affects three houses, four if it weren’t for the family who lives at the end of the block that dug themselves out waiting for a plow.

Though not everyone can do that.

“Just thinking about the people who were forgotten, who can't get out, or who may be suffering and can't get to the grocery store or get their medication. You can't even get it delivered," Presbury said. "I think, if there's an emergency, an ambulance couldn't even get up here."

Since last Sunday, the Baltimore County Department of Public Works has plowed 2,700 miles of roadway.

"We have worked to make all of the roads passable and are continuing to work to ensure all county roads are safe to travel,” DPW spokesperson Ron Snyder said. “We understand the frustration some residents have experienced and are working to address those concerns as they arise.”

After WMAR-2 News reached out regarding Cedar Drive, Snyder tells us the Bureau of Highways plans to have a crew out on the road on Monday.

Residents with specific concerns about snow or ice issues are encouraged to call 410-887-3560 or report online. This can also be done through the BaltCoGo app.