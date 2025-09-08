New grants made available through Key Bridge fund focus on welders of the future

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — The Francis Scott Key bridge rebuild that began this year is not only a costly venture but one that revealed the need for skilled trade workers.

A new opportunity born out of the 2024 tragedy is now putting $1.5 million local investment to close that gap, through a new training center and financial assistance for Marylanders pursuing a trade education.

Ground is expected to be broken in late 2026 for a new 12,000 sq. ft. welding training center in the footprint of the bridge, at the Community College of Baltimore County’s Dundalk campus.

The college has already had a partnership with Earlbeck, and the money will allow for hands on training at the facility, as well as specialized training in underwater welding.

Hear how the focus is being put on future welders CCBC Dundalk to add underwater welding program to help with Key Bridge rebuild

The American Welding Society projects 330,000 welding professionals will be needed by 2028.

“This is something we can do. When there’s a community need, we do it,” CCBC president Sandra Kurtinitis said. “Now that the conversation that's going on is really all about reigniting the trades and making sure that as older workers retire, there are skilled, very skilled younger workers who can step into their place. We already have the menu.”

The money comes from the Baltimore Community Foundation through the $16 million Maryland Baltimore Strong Key Bridge fund, which has also provided direct aid after the collapse, resilience funding for businesses and financial support to the families of the six construction workers killed during the incident.

“They didn't have to, but they stepped forward and embraced CCBC’s need at a time when really capturing funding for a project such as this in quick time was looking a little challenging,” Kurtinitis said.

“It’s a real proud Baltimore moment and we're just happy to see what the future holds,” BCF president and CEO Shanaysha Sauls said. “A lot of these programs are gonna benefit people who are from low income backgrounds that are constrained in terms of like income, not necessarily wealthy, are gonna be from communities in the region but all over Maryland that need opportunity and it's gonna change their lives for the better.”

95% percent of CCBC students are also eligible for part or full tuition assistance, made possible by additional state funding.

Central Scholarships is also now accepting applicants for the $575,000 Francis Scott Key Bridge Trade and Apprenticeship Scholarship Program grant made available through BCF, which will make financial assistance available for Marylanders pursuing trade school or apprenticeship program in construction, welding, engineering and other infrastructure-related fields.

According to Sauls, the BFC continues to work on another project that will help continue its support of victims’ families, though the details have not been publicly announced.