Neighbors helping Elkton family after fire killed 10 year-old girl

ELKTON, MD. — Christmas morning in Elkton - it was supposed to be a time of joy and excitement.

Instead, the Moats family had their lives turned upside down.

"When you wake up, you're supposed to be opening presents, sitting under the tree together, and instead you're out freezing in the cold watching everything you love burn. It's just horrible," said Theresa Retz, a co-worker of the victim's mother.

Around 7:30 am, something in the house caught fire.

Fire crews arrivedto five family members standing outside, telling them a girl was still inside - 10 year-old Kyleigh.

Firefighters attempted to save her, but she did not survive.

Right away - neighbors in the Elkton community asked how they could help.

Friends of the family, Beth and Theresa, stepped up.

"I've been getting a lot of messages from people wanting to donate clothes and food and stuff like that. So it's been - just trying to coordinate everything, take some things off their plate," Theresa Retz said.

"We're very hopeful we can get the family set up with their basics first but also, they lost every Christmas item that they were eagerly anticipating opening and giving to their children. There's such a huge need. They're starting from ground zero," Beth Edwards said.

Theresa set up a GoFundMe; It's already raised more than $3,000 in the first 15 hours.

Beth is arranging meet-ups with neighbors to pick up donations of clothes, restaurant gift cards, even Christmas gifts that were going to be returned. You can contact her via email: Bethy85@gmail.com.

Several pets were lost in the fire. One dog survived. They're looking for an orange tabby cat that made it out, but ran away. His name is Zeus and he has a white mark on his nose. If you spot him, contact Beth Edwards at Bethy85@gmail.com.

But the biggest need is finding the family a place to stay..And paying for kyleigh's funeral.

"Kyleigh was the youngest of the four children and honestly Kyleigh was a miracle. She was a premie. So my heart is just ripped out."

The Red Cross is helping the Moats family as well as two other families who's homes were damaged from the fire.

The Maryland State Police Fire Marshal is investigating the cause.

