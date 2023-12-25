10-year-old girl dead following house fire in Elkton

ELKTON, Md. — A 10-year-old girl is dead after a house fire in Elkton early Christmas morning.

Around 7:45 a.m., fire crews were called to the 300 block of Willow Drive for reports of a house fire.

When they arrived, they saw the family standing outside their home, stating a young girl was inside.

According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal, firefighters entered the home and located the girl, but she was pronounced dead on the scene.

The fire was upgraded to two alarms, bringing nearly 75 firefighters to the scene, and it took almost one hour to control.

Officials say the girl was a resident of the home. Five other family members lived in the home, including four adults and a 13-year-old.

There's no word on the cause of the fire at this time.