Medical marijuana policy change comes with hopes for other fire departments in the state to follow suit

COLUMBIA, Md. — Change can be slow, and nobody knows it better than firefighters and executive board members of IAFF Local 2000 Matt Johnson and Brad Klukas.

WATCH: High hopes after medical marijuana policy changes High hopes after medical marijuana policy changes

But powering through has proven well worth it.

“It was frustrating along the way I can tell you that much but I would have not have had it any other way," Vice President Johnson said. "We did learn so much and we can be sure that we have the best policy available."

The pair have been behind the efforts in the county to allow firefighters and EMTs to access medical cannabis while off the clock. An effort that was made official last week.

“It's something that affects the fire service deeply,” Klukas said.

Two and a half years ago, Klukas brought the idea to Johnson, sharing a lengthy presentation about how medical marijuana could help treat a variety of symptoms related to the issues firefighters often have: Sleep problems, anxiety, PTSD and cancer.

“When I looked at the entire list I said ‘Oh my God this is almost custom-fit for what our job is, why don’t we already have this?’” Klukas said.

For him, and for many in the fire service, it’s a personal one.

“A firefighter that I was close friends with that passed away from cancer got the opportunity to spend three more months with his family before he died and it was directly attributed to his ability to use medical cannabis,” he said. ”I don’t know what you’d give up to get three more months with your family but it’s worth the fight we’ve put up to get that availability.”

Though passionate, their path wasn't easy. It required experts, research data, input from civil rights organizations and collaboration between the county, its health department and fire management to make it possible.

They share how State Senator Clarence Lam of District 12, a doctor by trade, also helped in their efforts.

“Nobody questioned the need for it, everybody knows the unfortunate side effects of having this profession but to ask them for something that for a lot of the people was outside of the box, was a difficult undertaking,” Klukas said.

The policy was ratified by 89% of union members earlier this month.

There's currently no reliable biometric testing for marijuana intoxication so the policy's enforcement depends on fire officers to hold members accountable, treating it like any other prescription medication intoxication on the job.

Officers are now undergoing additional impairment training as part of the changes, which will be implemented on January 31, 2026.

“If you show up with articulable signs of symptoms of impairment, then you're immediately removed from the floor and treated as ‘reasonable suspicion,’” Klukas explained.

State-wide changes possibly on the way

“Hopefully we're the first domino to fall,” Johnson said.

Two years ago, the Professional Firefighters of Maryland passed a resolution at its annual conference to pursue this effort statewide.

Klukas says there is interest in every local union in the state.

Ever since they've been making efforts in Annapolis.

Last session S.B. 1023 did make it through the Senate, but failed in the House on crossover day.

Johnson and Klukas are both prepared to make the trip again to the state house.

This time, hoping they'll have just enough momentum from clearing the path, to push it all the way to the governor's desk.