New policy allows Howard County firefighters to use medical cannabis

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — Howard County Executive Calvin Ball and the Howard County International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) Local 2000 announced a new agreement that allows the firefighters' union to use medical cannabis off-duty.

The agreement, effective January 31, says usage should not happen within 12 hours before work and a valid medical cannabis authorization must be presented to the County's Office of Human Resources.

Additional revisions to the policy include new reasonable suspicion testing standards, expanded post-accident testing and amendments to the current alcohol testing.

"Our Department of Fire and Rescue Services (DFRS) uniformed personnel put their lives on the line to protect and serve Howard County residents and visitors. The job is a dangerous one and it comes with an increased risk for cancer, heart and lung disease, and behavioral health conditions, including sleep disorders and post-traumatic stress disorder," said Ball. "This policy reinforces our commitment to supporting our members, who display courage, sacrifice, and dedication in order to protect our community. I am thankful for the work my team and Local 2000 collectively put forth to find an avenue that allows for our DFRS members to safely and responsibly use medical cannabis without jeopardizing the operations of the department."

This move comes after President Trump signed an executive order ordering the Attorney General’s Office to reclassify marijuana from a Schedule I to a Schedule III drug “in the most expeditious manner in accordance with Federal law” citing the medicinal benefits of the drug.

Schedule I drugs, under the Controlled Substances Act, are considered to have the highest potential for abuse without an accepted medical benefit.