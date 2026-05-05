Maryland State Police and families from across the state gathered to honor troopers who died in the line of duty.

Maryland State Police honor troopers killed in the line of duty at annual ceremony Maryland State Police honor troopers killed in the line of duty at annual ceremony

The ceremony at State Police headquarters included a formal flag presentation, the national anthem, and a prayer.

Officials and family members recognized the men and women who lost their lives while protecting and serving their communities.

"Our fallen heroes are those extraordinary people we celebrate today. We honor them for how they lived. How they served, what they mean to all of us who answered that call. We remember our fallen heroes for the standards they set. And for choosing selfless service to protect others."

Col. Michael A. Jackson, superintendent of the Maryland State Police, said.

During the ceremony, each fallen trooper's name was read aloud - a reminder that their service and their loss will not be forgotten.