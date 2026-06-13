Maryland law allows banks to pause suspicious transactions; Baltimore trash pile sits for 2 years

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Maryland law gives banks and credit unions the power to pause suspicious transactions

A new state law now enables banks and credit unions to temporarily freeze transactions they believe may be connected to scams or elder exploitation. The pause gives institutions time to investigate and potentially prevent financial losses. Mallory explains the law’s scope, how customers are notified, and the steps to take if a transaction is held.

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Maryland law gives banks and credit unions power to pause suspicious transactions

Baltimore trash pile sat for 2 years despite citations and complaints

In Baltimore, a large trash pile lingered for two years despite 14 city citations and repeated 3‑1‑1 complaints from residents. The debris affected the neighborhood’s appearance and attracted pests. Mallory reports on why enforcement stalled and how the city currently handles such cases.

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Baltimore trash pile sat for 2 years despite 14 city citations, repeated 3-1-1 complaints

Mallory’s consumer tip of the week: Monitor your accounts for suspicious activity

Checking your accounts routinely helps spot unfamiliar charges early. If you find something suspicious, contact your bank immediately. New Maryland protections may give them the ability to pause the transaction while investigating.

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