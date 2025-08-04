Leaning building, neighboring structure on N Eutaw to be demolished

BALTIMORE — On Monday, structural engineers from the city were on site inspecting the N. Eutaw properties that were condemned by the city over the weekend after a report of a partial collapse.

According to the Baltimore Fire Department, they will be demolished.

The section of road, just a block away from Lexington Market, was closed Sunday afternoon after a vacant brick building could be seen visibly leaning towards the neighboring structure, that contains Massey's pizza and the Son-Son Tavern and Liquor store.

A sinkhole beneath the late-19th century brick building that could visibly be seen leaning is believed to have caused the issue. One liquor store customer told WMAR-2 News that the floor inside has been uneven for some time.

It's an all too common site in Baltimore.

The buildings are on the same block as another abandoned property, that used to be a nightclub called "The tunnel" in the early 2000s.

"Something needs to be done. Not only is it an eye sore. It's dangerous," Baltimore resident Anthony Allen said.

Allen says he'd like to see some changes on the block with revitalization plans that actually serve the community.

"If it's maybe a hotel that's going to offer a lot of jobs, then that's going to be worth it.If it's housing and it's not low income for the people that can actually live there, that's a waste of time. It needs to be a lot of jobs. It needs to provide a lot of jobs so people can provide for their families more," Allen said.

The incident also shut down the MTA SubwayLink service to Lexington Market Station, though the Owings Mills- Johns Hopkins line remained operational with trains slowing down in the area.

"If we cared about the infrastructure or about the safety of the people why are the cars driving up and down the street and why do we have pedestrians that are able to walk up and down the sidewalk," regular metro rider David Carter said.

Online service alerts informed riders to use the Charles Center or State Center Stations as alternatives.

"It's stressful. You want to know why it's stressful? Because I feel like we keep having these run-ins with city issues that can be dealt with and can be fixed but are we going to sit down and come to the table and do it," Carter said.

According to the MTA Office of Communications Facilities has inspected the platform and tunnel at Lexington Market Station and "found no damage or water intrusion."

WMAR-2 News reached out to the owner of the buildings, but have not heard back.