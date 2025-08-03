Leaning downtown Baltimore building in danger of collapsing, forcing street closure

BALTIMORE — A heavily trafficked downtown Baltimore street is currently blocked over concerns of a potential building collapse.

The Fire Department is on scene in the 300 block of N. Eutaw Street where an apparently vacant three-story structure is leaning to its side, putting a neighboring liquor store called Son Son Tavern at risk.

It's believed a sinkhole formed below the building causing dangerous conditions.

State records list the building as a storage warehouse, built in 1890 on a 3,202 square-foot plot of land.

MTA is detouring LocalLink 54, 94, and Express Routes 154 and 163 until 5pm.

We have a crew on location, and will keep you updated.