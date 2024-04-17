It's Wednesday, April 17, 2024. Here's what's happening around Maryland today

BALTIMORE — It's Thursday, April 17th. We have a little rain and possible thunder in the forecast. Here's the top headlines of the day to get you caught up.
- Efforts are ongoing to get the Port of Baltimore back up and running following the Key Bridge collapse
- Learn how a lung screeningcould help save your life
- Baltimore County Public Schools are working to implement a free summer meals program for students
- A new public art display at Bynum Run Park in Harford County
