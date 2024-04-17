It's Wednesday, April 17, 2024. Here's what's happening around Maryland today

BALTIMORE — It's Thursday, April 17th. We have a little rain and possible thunder in the forecast. Here's the top headlines of the day to get you caught up.



Efforts are ongoing to get the Port of Baltimore back up and running following the Key Bridge collapse

Learn how a lung screeningcould help save your life

Baltimore County Public Schools are working to implement a free summer meals program for students

A new public art display at Bynum Run Park in Harford County