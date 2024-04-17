Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

$4,000 reward offered leading to 7-year-old's shooter at Mondawmin Mall

Screen Shot 2024-04-17 at 11.37.13 AM.png
Metro Crime Stoppers
Screen Shot 2024-04-17 at 11.37.13 AM.png
Posted at 11:41 AM, Apr 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-17 11:41:21-04

BALTIMORE — A $4,000 reward is offered for information on the Mondawmin Mall shooting that left a 7-year-old girl in critical condition.

The shooting happened inside the mall on April 13, at 1:37 p.m.

Police are trying to identify the following people:

Screen Shot 2024-04-17 at 11.32.32 AM.png

Police say the shooting stemmed from a conflict between two groups inside.

During the exchange, one of the men pulled out a gun and started shooting into the crowd as he was running away.

RELATED: 7-year-old girl in critical condition after shooting at Mondawmin Mall

The girl, who was shopping with her mother at the time, was shot twice.

Anyone who may know the identities of those in the photo or information about them, is asked to submit a tip to Metro Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices