$4,000 reward offered leading to 7-year-old's shooter at Mondawmin Mall

BALTIMORE — A $4,000 reward is offered for information on the Mondawmin Mall shooting that left a 7-year-old girl in critical condition.

The shooting happened inside the mall on April 13, at 1:37 p.m.

Police are trying to identify the following people:

Police say the shooting stemmed from a conflict between two groups inside.

During the exchange, one of the men pulled out a gun and started shooting into the crowd as he was running away.

The girl, who was shopping with her mother at the time, was shot twice.

Anyone who may know the identities of those in the photo or information about them, is asked to submit a tip to Metro Crime Stoppers.