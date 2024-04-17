Man run down by car at truck stop in Elkton

ELKTON, Md. — Police say the worker at the TA Travel Center in Elkton had been dating a North East woman’s daughter and using her car to get around.

When the relationship went south, the mother headed north to the truck stop to get the jeep back.

“An argument ensued inside. It came outside,” said Ron Snyder of the Maryland State Police, “The suspect’s mother in this case, according to our preliminary investigation, claimed that the victim in this case may have had a gun.”

Her son, 33-year-old Brett Miele, spotted the man leaning inside the passenger door of the vehicle and struck him with his car before ramming it into the side of the building.

Little did he know that his father had already taken the victim’s belongings out of the vehicle, and that firearm turned out to be a replica BB gun.

According to charging documents, when troopers arrived on the scene, the suspect said, ‘Take me now. I hit him. I did,' going on to explain when he saw him opening the door, he had panicked.

He now faces a series of charges including a count of first degree assault, which is a felony.

“Whether it’s a car, a bat, a gun—-anything that is used to injure someone could be deemed something utilized in an assault,” added Snyder.

The victim suffered a large laceration to his left thigh during the incident and other minor injuries.