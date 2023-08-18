"It happens all the time:" Human trafficking in Baltimore

It usually doesn't happen the way it does in the movies. The dramatic kidnapping scenes we learn to fear as kids - that's not how human trafficking typically goes down.

"The van's not gonna pull up and yank you into the back of the van. The stuff you see in "taken" is extremely, extremely rare, it's a grooming process. It's gonna happen online, behind closed doors," said Thomas Stack, Anti-Human Trafficking and Sexual Assault Response Manager for the city.

It's all about manipulation. It can be gradual, subtle. Whether it's promises of a better life, or simple offers of affection, victims often believe they're entering into the relationship willingly.

"It could start with like somebody online saying, 'Hey, you’re really cute. If you’ve got somebody with low self-esteem, and now, ‘Oh my god, this guy’s like 27 and he’s got a really cool car, and he thinks I’m cute. And i haven’t heard that.’ They're not getting love and affection at home, and there's somebody out there that's willing to give it to them, under false pretenses. Next thing you know, they groom them, and they eventually get them to come with them, and then they force them into prostitution," explained Stack.

We'll never know how many victims there truly are. Some will never be rescued. Most don't even realize they are victims themselves, and refuse to accept help.

Amanda Rodriguez, executive director at TurnAround Inc., which provides support to victims of human trafficking, domestic violence, and sexual assault, likens it to Stockholm Syndrome.

"So the numbers that are being reported are actually barely scratching the surface to what's actually happening in our community."

Just this week, a 10 year-old girl was brought back home after police tracked her down in Portland, Maine. A 17 year-old Honduran national was arrested.

Police are working to extradite him back to Baltimore to potentially face adult abduction and human trafficking charges.

Stack says it's very common for traffickers to cross state lines. "It happens all the time," he said.

10 year-old victims are less common, though. Most victims are teenagers. The experts we talked to say it's also pretty uncommon for youth to traffick other youth. They say in a lot of those cases, the trafficker is also a victim.

"Most times it could be another girl who says, 'Oh you should meet my, boyfriend he's really cool. He gives me this and that, and check out my new blouse, check out my nails, I got my nails done, I got my hair done. He buys me all this stuff.' She's gonna recruit for him, and if she doesn't, she's gonna get beat, or she's gonna get in trouble."

Stack and Rodriguez say parents should monitor their kids' social media, be aware of the warning signs of abuse, and also tell their kids what to look out for.

"The reality of any type of abuse when you're a child, is chances are it's going to happen by someone you know. So it's about talking to your kids about body autonomy, it's talking to them about healthy relationships, it's identifying that icky feeling when something's not quite right and having them trust that."

Although it's often unheard, and unseen, that doesn't mean it can't be prevented.

Stack leads the city's anti-human trafficking efforts for the city. That includes the Blue Dot program, a collaborative effort started in 2017 between hospitals, schools, law enforcement, the Department of Transportation, and many other agencies. A big part of the program is education. An example comes from the Baltimore City Fire Department. All members were recently trained on ways to spot victims of human trafficking.

"And they’re finding it, before they didn’t know what they’re looking for but now they’re finding 2-3 cases a month," said Stack.

TurnAround Inc. has a 24-hour hotline for victims. That number is 443-279-0379.

Below is a list of warning signs to look out for: