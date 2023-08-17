Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Missing Baltimore child found in Maine

police-lights
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 1:43 AM, Aug 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-17 02:19:12-04

PORTLAND, ME — A child abducted in Baltimore was found in Portland, Maine. A 17-year-old Honduran national has been charged in the incident.

On August 13, Baltimore Police contacted the Portland Police Department in regards to a 10-year-old child who was taken from Baltimore and believed to in the Portland area.

The police agencies worked with an FBI Task Force Officer to find the child and they were reunited with their parents.

A 17-year-old Honduran national has been charged in relation to this incident.

They are expected to be extradited back to Baltimore to face possible adult charges stemming from the abduction.

The Criminal Investigation Division is continuing its investigation, which is expected to result in additional human trafficking related charges.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices