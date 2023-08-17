Missing Baltimore child found in Maine

PORTLAND, ME — A child abducted in Baltimore was found in Portland, Maine. A 17-year-old Honduran national has been charged in the incident.

On August 13, Baltimore Police contacted the Portland Police Department in regards to a 10-year-old child who was taken from Baltimore and believed to in the Portland area.

The police agencies worked with an FBI Task Force Officer to find the child and they were reunited with their parents.

A 17-year-old Honduran national has been charged in relation to this incident.

They are expected to be extradited back to Baltimore to face possible adult charges stemming from the abduction.

The Criminal Investigation Division is continuing its investigation, which is expected to result in additional human trafficking related charges.

