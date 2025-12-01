Highway Administration preps roads for first forecasted snow of the season

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Prepping for snow in the forecast, is like riding a bike for the Maryland State Highway Administration spokesperson Charlie Gischlar says.

"We start preparing when people are getting sun tans down at the beach," Gischlar said.

And with potential flurries in the forecast for Tuesday morning, Gischlar says crews have been pre-treating the major interstates and highways they take care of, including the I-695 beltway, I-83, and I-95, with a brine solution. Treated roads may look chalky, with distinct white lines.

"When the snow hits it on the onset, it changes it into a slush solution so it's easier for our plows to push it out of the way rather than a snow pack," Gischlar explained.

Though the SHA plans for months in advance on how to deal with the snow every year, he says the best preparation is for drivers to stay put, until the weather subsides.

"[It] does us no good to get caught in traffic with everybody else, it's ineffective and it's just— it's not efficient at all. So if you can, ride it out for a couple hours," he said.

But of course, that's not always realistic. So if you have to be out on the roads, Gischlar recommends drivers check out roads.maryland.gov with its S.T.O.R.M. resource map that shows a live tracker of plows, live traffic cameras and incident updates before hitting the roads.

Now is the time to prepare for winter

"I don't think it's going to be much snow tomorrow maybe a little bit of accumulation but it won't last," Vincent Ayd said.

That being said, the owner of Ayd Hardware on York Road says it's not too early to start stocking up, before they're out of stock.

"If you're a homeowner, you should have some things ready to go. A can of spray de-icer in the trunk and ice scrapers. That's mandatory this time of the year," he said.

He says drivers should also make sure their windshield washer tank is full, with the right kind of fluid for the winter season. Also, don't forget your shovels, gloves, and snow blowers.

Back on the roads, state crews will be working 12 hour shifts on Tuesday, until things clear up.