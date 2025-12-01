Wintry weather expected on Tuesday!

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! Plenty of sunshine to kick off the work week, with highs in the low to mid-40s. Clouds increase this evening ahead of a winter storm system that will impact the area throughout Tuesday. Initially, areas along and to the northwest of I-95 have the best chance of seeing a snow and a wintry mix during the morning hours. Areas to our north and west are more likely to see their first accumulating snow event of the season! Winter Weather Advisories go into effect after midnight tonight through 1 PM Tuesday to the northwest of the Baltimore metro as snowfall totals up to 2" can be expected when it's all said and done. This could lead to slushy roads during the morning commute. Areas to the southeast of I-95 will likely see rain during the entire event. It will transition over to all rain by midday.

The rest of the week will feature mostly dry skies with cold temperatures. Friday will be the coldest, with highs only reaching the mid-30s. There is a chance of light rain showers and even a some snowflakes in the evening, but there is will great uncertainty with the timing of the moisture as we head into the weekend.

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 43. North wind 5-10 mph.

Tonight A chance of snow and rain likely. Increasing clouds, with a low around 30. Calm wind.

Tuesday Rain, possibly mixed with snow early. Rain during the afternoon. High near 41.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 41.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 28.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 43.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Friday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35.

Friday Night Rain and possible snowflakes. Cloudy, with a low around 29.

Saturday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42.

Saturday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 44.