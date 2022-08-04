Health experts warn about heat risks as temperature nears 100 degrees

BALTIMORE — Temperatures will be heating up a little more on Thursday.

Health experts are warning residents about heat stroke.

They encourage people to stay hydrated and understand the signs of heat exhaustion.

Signs of heat stroke include: throbbing headache, dizziness, confusion, nausea, vomiting, and rapid heartbeat,.

"Heat exhaustion and heatstroke could cause permanent damage," said Panagis Galiatsatos, MD, MHS, Johns Hopkins Medicine. "Do your best to try to avoid being outside and if you can't avoid being outside, do your best to stay hydrated, places that are shaded like with trees or, you know, overtop roofs and so forth. The temperature under there can be almost a 20 degree swing compared to exposed asphalt and so forth."

According to WMAR-2 News weather team, on Thursday, temperatures will hit a sizzling 97 degrees, but it will feel like106 degrees.

Some people are planning to beat the heat by going to the pool, of course, eating ice cream, and trying out indoor ice skating.

"Being a pregnant woman is not easy, and they eat so definitely trying to maintain like shade and, you know, just trying to find fun activities to keep the kids," said Lameeka Sharp, a Baltimore Resident.

Baltimore City health department issued a Code Red and encourages people to take advantage of cooling centers.

Nonprofits are already seeing a demand.

Divine Light said they are not only offering housing assistance, but they are also offering up their facility to be used as a cooling center for the first time ever starting Thursday.

"1200 West Baltimore Street is Divine Life Health and Wellness Center, we will open our doors at 7am, and our doors closed at 7pm," said Ericka Alston Buck, Chief Development Officer of Divine Light. "We want to make certain that people know that they can come inside, grab some water, stay hydrated cool off, hang out for as long as you need to, because we don't want any deaths or illnesses as a result of the heat."

Health experts also say it's very important to keep an eye on children and older adults during heat waves because they have a higher risk of overheating.

