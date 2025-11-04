Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsRegionBaltimore City

Actions

"Hate has no place": Flyers found in South Baltimore neighborhood claim to be from white supremacist group

KKK propaganda fliers
Provided
KKK propaganda fliers were discovered in the Federal Hill neighborhood on Monday, November 3.
KKK propaganda fliers
Posted
and last updated

FEDERAL HILL, Md. — Propaganda flyers from a far-right hate group were found distributed near Cross Street Market on Monday.

They claim the Klu Klux Klan is providing a "public service" by "trying to protect us all from 'juvenile' thugs."

"We unequivocally condemn the message, and have spoken with both BCPSS and BPD about the proper response to this hate speech. Hate has no place in our city," District 11 Councilman Zac Blanchard said in a statement on Facebook.

It is not the first time neighbors here have seen hate-filled messages shared in this way.

In 2019, fliers also claiming to be from the KKK were found on sidewalks and roads in baggies weighed down with rocks and road salt.

As of 2024, the Southern Poverty Law Center reported there were 13 known contemporary KKK factions that were active including the newly-formed "Maryland White Knights."

The SPLC reports the group formed after the "collapse" of the Old Glory Knights. It's unconfirmed if they are the source of the recent distribution of propaganda.

WMAR-2 News has reached out to both the school district and police department for more information.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are

map banner for side bar

Maryland Interactive Map by WMAR