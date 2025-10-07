Future of federal food assistance funding increasing anxiety for families trying to get ahead

BALTIMORE — Federal benefits like nutrition programs are at risk of running out after congress has repeatedly failed to reach a spending agreement.

Though they currently remain funded for now, and Maryland has promised there will be no lapse in the short-term, those who rely on SNAP and WIC benefits are feeling added pressure due to the shutdown, now in its seventh day and counting.

Some like parent Jordan Jones, who relies on both, are trying to think ahead and prepare if the benefits are cut.

“It's stressful. It's very overwhelming though. Call families and friends and everyone that we can to even get help,” she said. "It's not really much we can do. If it happens it happens. We just gotta plan 10 steps ahead"

For others like Christina Holly, a single mother of eight, it’s an even harder uphill battle.

“I don’t have no help. So basically, if they cut it off, I have to come out of my paycheck and go get food for my children and I still have to worry about BGE and bills to pay,” she said. “Everything went up. BGE went up, rent went up, everything went up. So it was like then you got this automatic out of the blue just come and knock you down too.”

32% of Baltimore City residents rely on SNAP, which has already faced cuts this year.

Millions are served by WIC across the country, which helps supplement food and support pregnant women and young children.

Non-profits like The Food Project have seen more coming out for food staples. Sheena Watkins, a navigator, helps clients connect to resources and says, the morale has been low.

“They don't know what they'll do without having food or, you know, can't even survive to pay their bills, just their living, just being comfortable,” she said. “So I hear that a lot and I hope and pray that we don't get there.”

“Don't give up. Keep on trying. Keep pushing forward. Stay strong as best as you can. That's all you can do because we don't control nothing out here," Holly said.