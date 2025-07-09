An estimated 170,000 Marylanders to lose SNAP benefits after 'Big Beautiful Bill' passage

BALTIMORE — An estimated 170,000 people in Maryland are set to lose access to SNAP benefits following the passage of the "Big Beautiful Bill."

The Maryland Food Bank is preparing for increased demand as these changes take effect, potentially creating a significant gap in food assistance across the state.

"We distribute the equivalent of about 42 million meals each year. We would have to triple that number to fill the SNAP gap that is about to be created," said Meg Kimmel, President and CEO of the Maryland Food Bank.

The reduction in SNAP benefits will push more people to rely on food banks and similar organizations for assistance.

Kimmel noted that food insecurity has remained at pandemic-level highs throughout Maryland.

"During the pandemic we saw levels of need increase to levels we had never seen before. Our current research tells us that 1 in 3 Marylanders may be facing food insecurity today. That is a very high number. It hit that number during the pandemic and has not come down," Kimmel said.

SNAP benefits provide more than just food assistance to families in need.

"What it does is it helps offset the cost of other expenses so you can go ahead and buy a prescription or put gas in the car because you know you have the food benefits," Kimmel said.

The impact of these cuts extends beyond individuals to affect local businesses as well.

"Convenience stores, corner stores, they're all accepting SNAP benefits and so as those benefits levels drop that means less money flowing through those commercial operations," Kimmel said.

Drawing on lessons learned during the pandemic, the Maryland Food Bank is preparing to meet the increased demand for assistance.

