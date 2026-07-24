Food so soul-full it'll have you singing: Hollywood BBQ Kitchen opens first carryout location

BALTIMORE — Some people know him as David. Others call him Hollywood. But whether you come for the food or the vocals, a trip to Hollywood BBQ Kitchen is sure to leave you feeling a little more soul-full.

"I cook my ribs for five hours, and that's why they're finger-licking good and falling off the bone," said David Mitchell, owner of Hollywood BBQ Kitchen.

Mitchell built the business around family recipes passed down through generations, starting with time spent in the kitchen alongside his grandmother.

Tranise Foster David Mitchell, owner of Hollywood BBQ Kitchen

"I used to be in the kitchen all the time with my grandmother when I was young," Mitchell said.

When his grandmother passed away, Mitchell made sure her culinary legacy lived on.

"My grandmother had a recipe book. When she passed away, I took the book and carried the torch," Mitchell said.

Mitchell said he believes his grandmother would be proud of what the business has become.

"If I could hear her talking to me now, what she'll say, I told you my recipe was gonna be good!" Mitchell said.

Their first brick-and-mortar location is now open on Edmondson Ave. The road to opening a permanent location wasn't without its challenges. Mitchell had to navigate permits, renovate the building and work through logistical hurdles before welcoming customers through the doors.

"In the beginning, it was kind of rough," Mitchell said.

Nizzy tha ShootHer

But a steady stream of loyal customers helped the business grow.

"The same look you have, that's the same look I like to see on my customers because that's letting me know, 'Oh man, this is something good,'" Mitchell said.

The menu features barbecue favorites like slow-cooked ribs, mac and cheese, string beans, chicken and a crispy fish sandwich. And if the food doesn't stick with you, the catchy jingle just might.

"One day I was on my way home and it just came to me. I said, 'What's my name? What do I have? Hollywood Barbecue. I got a kitchen,'" Mitchell recalled before breaking into song. "'Hollywood Barbecue Kitchen, mac and cheese, string beans and chicken... finger-licking good and falling off the bone.' That's how I came up with the jingle for Hollywood Barbecue."

WMAR

Mitchell's musical talents extend well beyond the kitchen. He is a member of the legendary Panama Band, a group that formed more than 40 years ago and has featured numerous talented musicians throughout its history. The band has performed at President Bill Clinton's inaugural after-party and shared the stage with artists including Rick James and Al Green. During Mitchell's time with the group, he has performed at venues and events across Maryland.

For more information on their hours of operation, click here.