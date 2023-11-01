Fiancée of fallen Baltimore City firefighter shares moments from final days

DUNDALK, Md. — Lauren Ridlon says she and Dillon Rinaldo were instant best friends. On their first date, they had to take their dinners to-go because they were too busy talking for three hours straight, they didn't eat a bite of food.

He proposed to her in February on the beach, their favorite place. They set a wedding date for May 17th, 2024. They'd gone out on the 17th of each month since then as a countdown to the big day. Now, on that day, she instead plans to bring her wedding bouquet to Dillon's grave.

Captain Rinaldo, he was posthumously promoted from Lieutenant,passed away last week after being badly burned in a fire on October 19th on Linden Heights Avenue in Northwest Baltimore.

EMT/Firefighter Rodney W. Pitts III was also killed. He was laid to rest last week.

Today, Ridlon sat down with WMAR-2 News Reporter Elizabeth Worthington before the viewing for Captain Rinaldo began in Dundalk.

ELIZABETH: "So you were a nurse and he was a firefighter. Both of those jobs you have to be really passionate about. Is that something that you guys bonded over?"

LAUREN: "Definitely, we were both extremely proud of each other's jobs. When i went back to school to continue my career, he was just championing me the whole way through. Somehow laundry was done, dog was alive, dinner was made, because of him."

ELIZABETH: "Being a firefighter, how did that make you feel - did it make you nervous?"

LAUREN: "Of course. We had discussed the reality of the job. And I was prepared for a call like i got."

ELIZABETH: "October 19th. Tell me about that day from your perspective."

LAUREN: "We had talked about what we're going to do for dinner. We just had you know typical mundane conversation i actually was trying on my wedding dress when i got the phone call."

ELIZABETH: "Did you go right to the scene or to the hospital?"

LAUREN: "Hospital."

ELIZABETH: "Take me through those five days."

LAUREN: "I didn't leave his side. The way he fought for five days was just beautiful. The strength that he showed and that his body showed, we were all just in awe, and so impressed by him. His medical team was phenomenal. I can't say enough good words about the care they gave him and how they treated him both medically and personally. They cared for us as a family; they cared for him as as a fireman, as a man, as a patient. His BCFD family was on watch 24/7 with us. We were never alone. He was never alone. If I stepped away from the room, they were in the room. We were completely held and supported the whole way through. But I stayed at aside with his family and my family just everyday fighting."

ELIZABETH: "During that time, was he conscious?"

LAUREN: "We did have a wonderful day that i hold very tightly on to. On Friday morning, he did open his eyes, we were able to communicate. I was able to ask him questions. And I was able to say i love you and he was able to communicate it right back to me.

ELIZABETH: "What did you ask him?"

LAUREN: "I asked him just silly things, you know, I told him I did the dishes. I told him our dog was okay with staying with my parents. I asked him if he was okay with visitors, or if he wanted peace and privacy. I asked him if he wanted music or a favorite movie to play, you know, just trying to keep it normal for him and keep keep the minutes moving for him."

ELIZABETH: "When he did open his eyes was that kind of moment of hope or relief?"

LAUREN: "Yes, i maintained a realistic perspective the entire time. And the medical team again was very good and communicating clearly. We knew a storm was coming. But it was phenomenal to see his eyes. I loved his eyes, his eyes were one of my favorite things about him. So being able to see that, that he was in there, that that we could communicate and that we could tell each other we loved each other, that was all i could ask for."

ELIZABETH: "What are you going to remember most about your relationship?"

LAUREN: "What unconditional love feels like. I was extraordinarily lucky and honored to be loved like that."

ELIZABETH: "How are you going to honor him through your life?"

LAUREN: "I'm gonna live like Dillon. I'm going to be excited for mornings like he was. I'm going to do some of his bucket list items. I'm going to love unconditionally. I'm going to be brave, i'm gonna be strong. And i will ensure that Dillon Rinaldo's name is never forgotten."