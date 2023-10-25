Second Baltimore firefighter dies following last week's row home fire

BALTIMORE — A second Baltimore City firefighter has died from injuries suffered last week during a row home fire in Northwest Baltimore.

Lt. Dillon Rinaldo, a six-year veteran of engine company 46, passed away overnight, according to the Baltimore Fire City Fire Department.

He'd undergone multiple surgeries and was previously listed in critical condition.

Rinaldo was injured while tending to fellow firefighter Rodney W. Pitts III, 31, who was also killed in the blaze.

“He was a true hero, and his memory and legacy in Baltimore will live on as an inspiration to all public servants in our city," said Fire Chief James Wallace. "His willingness to put others before himself, to try to protect his fellow firefighters and every resident, is a testament to his character and unwavering commitment to this work. We will continue to embrace his family, love ones, and the entire Fire community as we confront this grief together."

Three other firefighters including veterans Seth Robbins, Keith Brooks, and Tavon Marshall suffered injuries while helping with the rescue.

The fire broke out on Linden Heights Avenue in the Woodmere neighborhood, extending to at least three homes, one occupied and two of them vacant.

Investigators are still working to determine where the fire originated and the cause.

Rinaldo was planning to wed his fiance next year, said Joshua Fannon, president of IAFF Local 964.

Fundraisers have been set up for the families of both Rinaldo and Pitts.

Pitts' funeral will be held on October 27 at 10 a.m. at the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen on N. Charles Street.

Arrangements for Rinaldo are forthcoming.