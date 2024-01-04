Federal, city, state law enforcement agencies share 2023 progress, 2024 goals

BALTIMORE — Illegal guns, street gangs, drug trafficking. Those are some of the things that will keep law enforcement agencies in Maryland busy this year.

Today, the heads of those agencies shared what worked well in 2023, and what needs to change in 2024.

The message was clear - violent crime numbers going down is progress, but it's still too high.

“Of course, we’re pleased with the significant decline in homicides and shootings. But that doesn’t mean we accept the current level of violent crime. We don’t," said Steven Dettelbach Director for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The ATF highlighted advancements in technology it used to identify the most violent criminals, and slow down the flow of firearms. One tool is called "crime gun intelligence" or CGI.

"Simply put, CGI means using all the data and evidence that we can get from a firearm to target the worst-of-the worst, and by doing that, interrupt what we call the shooting cycle. Because the worst of the worst, the people that are driving this gun violence problem, all the evidence shows, they shoot again and again and again," said Dettelbach.

Another newer tool, NIBEN, which stands for the National Integrative Ballistic Information Network, helped the agency take down the Triple C gang in 2021. (One of its leaders, Correy Cawthorn was just sentenced to 35 years in prison this morning. That announcement came during the press conference.)

NIBEN is an intelligence network that helps trace guns and determine whether various shootings are connected. The Triple C case started from just one lead - matching shell cases. This year, the NIBEN generated more than 3,000 leads across the state.

What often connects gangs and guns? Drug trafficking. The head of the DEA Washington Division says their recent operation, Operation Overdrive, which began in 2022 has led to a record number of seizures of guns and drugs. Through that operation, his office is working to identify hot spots of drug-related violence and overdose deaths.

"We have mapped the most dangerous and ruthless drug trafficking organizations that operate in the D-M-V and have directed our resources toward dismantling and prosecuting these organizations," said Jarod Forget, Special Agent in Charge of the DEA - Washington Division.

Those organizations often use juveniles to commit crimes, according to Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates.

He plans to put forth legislation this year to target how juvenile cases are handled, including increasing probationary periods for young people who are caught with a gun, steal a car, or commit a violent felony and require the Department of Juvenile Services to alert the court system if a juvenile violates house arrest.

Bates also took time to note the increase in homicide convictions in his office this year: up from 98 in 2022 to 136 in 2023.

"My office sent more cases to the U.S. Attorney's office this year than ever before, allowing us to ensure violent offenders face stiffer, severe penalties, and lengthier sentences," Bates said.

While the numbers are trending in the right direction, Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley acknowledged - plenty of people still don't feel safe in their neighborhoods. He hopes to change that.

"We make people feel safer by community policing. I can stand up here and tell you whatever numbers, I can tell you we had 100 homicides, but if people don't feel safe, then they don't feel safe," Worley said.

U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland Erek Barron echoed that sentiment: "My position is we've already too many homicides in 2024. Most people are generally rational. If they feel a certain way, then it probably is the way. So it's our job to continue to do the hard work."

That work includes getting illegal guns off the streets.

"Our shooting numbers would be down significantly if it wasn't for the easy accessibility to guns. Because things in the past that turned out to be fistfights, ended up being somebody pulling a gun and shooting someone," Worley said.

The agencies gathered today all say they hope their efforts demonstrate that we're heading in the right direction. For the first time in nine years, Baltimore recorded fewer than 300 homicides, with 262.

