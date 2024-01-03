Mayor Scott highlights efforts to reduce homicides in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — For the first time since 2014, Baltimore City recorded less than 300 homicides.

Mayor Brandon Scott credited a collaboration between several organizations for the reduction.

Even with the drop in homicides, 262 people were killed in Baltimore, keeping the city among the most deadly in the country.

"While this is meaningful progress, the disease of gun violence continues to plague our community and none of us that you see here today are ready to celebrate, we are ready to push this work even further," said Scott.

Flanked by community leaders in the fight against violence, the Mayor highlighted the changes he believes led to a historic reduction in violent crime in Baltimore.

Touting strategies that focus on intervening before someone commits a violent act or stopping them from becoming repeat offenders like the Gun Violence Reduction Strategy (GVRS).

"Not only is GVRS saving lives, keeping people safe, alive, and free it's directly playing a role in driving down overall violence. We engage the individuals we know are the most at risk of gun violence and offer them another way," said Stefanie Mavronis - executive director, MONSE.

The city faces several issues related to reducing gun violence.

Money is tight across the state, and these programs need funding to survive and be effective.

"We know this is going to be a tough fiscal year. We have seen Commissioner Worley and the team do with the resources they have and everybody is going to have to be tightening their belts around here," said Mayor Scott.

City Police are also dealing with a staffing shortage, though the city is still working to run academies and provide incentives to former officers to return.

The Mayor is focusing on the 2024 legislative session with priorities surrounding changes to ankle monitors and how juvenile crime is handled.