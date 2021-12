A family is picking up the pieces after a fire the day after Christmas.

It happened at 26718 Wood Avenue in Hebron.

Investigators say combustibles left near a space heater,in the bedroom, caused the fire.

Due to the bedroom door being closed at the time of the fire and quick action by the Fire Department, a family pet pig was able to be rescued from inside the residence by firefighters.

It took 25 firefighters 15 minutes to bring the fire under control.