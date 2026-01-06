Family of murder victim believes killer was an ex-roommate motivated by debts

COLUMBIA, Md. — Although there was some false hope coming from overseas, the international manhunt continues for the man accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend, who he reported missing to police before fleeing the United States.

Early this week, many Indian outlets reported that 26-year-old Arjun Sharma had been captured in the south Indian state of Tamil Nadu.

However, New Dheli Television (NDTV) reports that there was confusion after a person who looked like Sharma was detained, but later released.

Sharma is wanted for the murder of Nikitha Godishala, 27, who was found stabbed in his downtown Columbia apartment near the mall.

Howard County authorities report they believe he killed her on New Year’s Eve before Sharma made the missing person report on January 2. He caught a flight out of Dulles International Airport that very same day.

WMAR-2 News spoke with Howard County police spokesperson Seth Hoffman on Sunday, January 4 about the case.

“The process right now is that the U.S. Attorney's Office works with Interpol, which is an international organization, and they will eventually issue what is known as a red notice. So, that's basically an international arrest warrant,” Hoffman said. “They will begin to track him and hopefully arrest him and from there it could take quite a bit of time to process and hopefully get him extradited."

Godishala, came to the United States for work four years ago, her father, Anand Godishala, told Indian news outlets. Her public Instagram shows her enjoying life, traveling and spending time with friends over the past few years.

She most recently was working as a data and strategy analyst at Vheda Health based in Columbia.

Compliance officer for the company, Marcus Hayes, told WMAR-2 News “[w]e are deeply saddened by the passing of a member of our extended community. Our thoughts are with the individual’s family and loved ones during this difficult time. Out of respect for the family's privacy, we will not be commenting further at this time.”

Though police believe Sharma and Godishala were once in a relationship, which Hoffman confirmed to WMAR-2 News came from “numerous sources” during their investigation, Godishala’s father told World is One News otherwise.

“He was her ex-roommate, it is not right that he was her ex-boyfriend,” he told reporters.

Provided by: Howard County Police Arjun Sharma, 26, fled the country before police were able to issue his arrest warrant for murder.

The two still appear in some photos and videos on Godishala's Instagram.

“It wasn't uncommon that they would still, meet each other or have communication even after the relationship ended,” Hoffman said.

Family believes that Sharma killed for financial reasons.

“Four people used to stay in an apartment. Her ex-roommate used to take a lot of money from my daughter when she asked him to return the money before he flew to India, he killed her and ran away,” Godishala’s father said in a translated statement.

However, Hoffman says the department continues to investigate the motive in this case.

