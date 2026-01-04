Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Columbia man accused of reporting ex-girlfriend missing after killing her & fleeing to India

<p>FILE PHOTO: A generic photo of a Howard County police vehicle. (Photo by Kirsten Dize / WMAR Staff)</p>
COLUMBIA, Md. — Howard County Police discovered a missing woman stabbed to death inside her ex-boyfriend's apartment.

Arjun Sharma, 26, reported his ex-girlfriend, 27-year-old Nikitha Godishala, missing on January 2.

He told investigators that Godishala was last seen on New Year's Eve at his Columbia apartment on Twin Rivers Road.

On January 3 detectives searched Sharma's apartment, where they located Godishala's body.

Turns out Sharma fled the United States on a flight to India right after reporting Godishala missing.

Sharma is now wanted for her murder.

Although no motive was revealed, it's believed Sharma killed Godishala on New Year's Eve.

Police are working with the feds to locate and arrest him.

If you or someone you love is in an abusive relationship, the National Domestic Violence Hotline is 800-799-7233. In Maryland, the House of Ruth's 24-7 line is 410-889-7884.

