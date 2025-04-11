Dundalk Heritage Fair Cancelled for 2025, facing uncertain future

DUNDALK — In a recent announcement, officials with the Dundalk Heritage Fair revealed that the beloved 2025 Fourth of July celebrations will not go ahead without significant community support.

The fair, a staple since 1976 and once attracting up to 20,000 people, is gearing up for its 50th anniversary.

“A year ago, we felt amazing about the prospect of hitting that 50-year milestone,” said Mark Krysiak, Executive Director of the Dundalk Heritage Fair. However, attendance has sharply declined, worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic, with revenue dropping to around $5,000-$6,000 a year.

“It became clear that we couldn’t sustain the event if we continued to incur debt,” Krysiak explained. The board requires $25,000 in community contributions to make the fair possible, with overall costs around $280,000.

Krysiak emphasized the need for volunteers: “We need people who can sell tickets, help with logistics, and support our security efforts.” Donations are crucial as well: “If you can spare your time, that would be fantastic. If you can make a financial contribution, we would greatly appreciate it.”

A public meeting is scheduled for Thursday, April 17th, at the Patapsco Masonic Lodge to discuss financial statements and plans for the 50th annual Dundalk Heritage Fair. With community support, there is hope that this long-standing tradition can continue to flourish.