Moore to be sworn in as 63rd governor of Maryland, first black governor

ANNAPOLIS — Governor-elect Wes Moore is preparing for a historical inauguration. On Wednesday afternoon he will become Maryland’s 63rd governor and its first black governor.

WMAR 2- News spoke with local activists and many say this monumental achievement will pave the way for the black community.

Community leaders expressed they're excitement, however, they want action behind Moore’s promise to the black community.

People say during his campaign the governor elect made a commitment to help black families in Maryland prosper. Black rights advocates say they hope Moore will live up to his mission statement of “leave no one behind”.

"As far as Wes Moore being an example to young people of color in Baltimore city and across the state, he's got a lot riding on it, and that's a big deal. He has to be the leader we hope he can be," said Marcus Strider Dent, region director of The Baltimore Guardian Angels.

A big part of Moore’s campaign was launching a "Bold plan" to unlock economic opportunity for Maryland’s black families.

The plan aims address the needs of struggling households and offers more opportunities to eliminate generational challenges that cause disparities between races.

community members hope to see steps taken to fulfill that promise. Residents say they want young black children to see representation and understand it's not where you're from it's where you're going.

"There's a lot of people that believe in Wes, and his vision. That vision to not leave anyone behind. I also think that is a pivotal moment, also for this country because we found that if we leave people behind there's always going to be a deficit. So, I'm very excited about his vision, but I think we also need to be clear about his plans and his goals, and how we plan to actually execute his plans," said Alphonso Mayo Founder of Mentoring Mentors.

The outdoor ceremony begins at 12:30pm in downtown Annapolis. People should expect parking restrictions and road closures.

