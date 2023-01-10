Road closures for the gubernatorial inauguration in Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The city of Annapolis has released information on road closures and parking restrictions in downtown Annapolis for the inauguration of Governor-elect Wes Moore and Lieutenant Governor-elect Aruna Miller.

The restrictions and closures will be in effect before, during, and after the event.

The information is as follows: Beginning at noon on Saturday, January 14 until 7pm on Thursday, January 19:

North Street traveling towards State Circle will be closed to traffic. North Street traveling towards College Avenue will be open, but will be a no parking zone.

State Circle between North and School Streets will be closed to both traffic and parking. The entire area of Lawyer's Mall will be a restricted area with no pedestrian traffic permitted.

Starting at midnight on Wednesday, January 18 until 4pm on January 18:

Maryland Avenue between State Circle and Prince George Street will be a no parking zone.

State Circle Will be a no parking zone.

Francis Street between Main Street and State Circle will be a no parking zone.

College Avenue between Prince George Street and St. Johns Street will be a no parking zone.

Calvert Street between Bladen Street and Northwest Street will be a no parking zone.

St. Johns Street between Calvert Street and College Avenue will be a no parking zone.

Starting at 7am on Wednesday, January 18 until 4pm January 18.

ROAD CLOSURES: State Circle, North Street, School Street, Francis Street, Bladen Street, College Avenue (Church Circle to Prince George Street), East Street (State Circle to Fleet Street), and Maryland Avenue (Prince George Street to State Circle). All parking restrictions will be posted with signage 48 hours prior. Please be alert to temporary parking signage. Due to security protocols, parking restrictions will be strictly enforced.

ATTENDING THE INAUGURATION

Free parking for inaugural attendees will be available at Navy Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Taylor Avenue: Gates 5 and 6), then take the free shuttle between the stadium and the inaugural location.