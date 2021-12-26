Burrow throws for over 500 yards, Ravens suffer huge loss against Cincinatti

CINCINATTI, Oh — Burrow throws for over 500 yards as the Ravens suffer a huge loss against the Bengals.

The Ravens now find themselves on the outside looking in as the crushing defeat to Cincinnati puts them out of the playoff picture for the moment. Joe Burrow threw for 525 yards and four touchdowns against the depleted Ravens defense. Burrow broke a franchise record for passing yards in a single game and had a great connection with wide receiver Tee Higgins. Higgins recorded 12 catches for 194 yards and two touchdowns completely taking advantage of a beat up secondary. Receiver Ja'Marr Chase also had himself a day catching seven passes for 125 yards.

Baltimore had struggles on defense all game but offensively they showed promise throughout the contest. The highlight of the day was rookie receiver Rashod Bateman getting the first touchdown of his career today. Also, despite throwing an interception in his first start, QB Josh Johnson threw for 304 yards, two touchdowns, and completed 70 percent of his passes. TE Mark Andrews who was just selected to the pro bowl, had 8 receptions for 125 yards and a touchdown. Receivers Marquise Brown and James Proche also showed flashes in the first half but the team overall had a rough game in the jungle heading towards the second half of the contest.

The Ravens next two games come against The Los Angeles Rams and Pittsburgh Steelers at home. Every game from here on out is crucial as the Ravens look to keep their postseason hopes alive.