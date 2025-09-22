Body found after vacant row home fire marks second death investigation on the block

BALTIMORE — It’s deja vu for neighbors on Wilhelm Street.

After an early morning fire on Saturday in what is believed to be a vacant home, investigators found a body on the very same block where another had been discovered just months prior.

The recent discovery hasn’t surprised neighbors, but has left many on edge.

Some who spoke with WMAR-2 News off-camera expressed concerns to hear of a second similar event, especially young families with children.

“It’s a lot of wildness around here,” neighbor Martin Evans said.

Evans has lived in the area for three years, and says drugs, overdoses and abandoned properties are a reality of the neighborhood.

“You’ve got people living in them because they have no place else to go” he said. “Somebody had a fire going because it was cold at night and it burnt, maybe. Somebody could have been on the bottom floor set a fire, ran out, that happens too. Fire bugs. We had quite a few of them around here a couple years ago.”

WMAR-2 News (Blair Sabol) A block of mostly vacant rowhomes on Wilhelm Street is where the fire occurred on Sept. 20.

The cause of the fire has not been released, nor cause of death in either case. The remains found after Saturday’s fire have been sent to the Medical Examiner’s office for further examination to determine cause and to provide identification.

Evans was left wondering, who it could be.

“It hurts you for a minute you got to go on. You get to know somebody, you can’t be real close with them because you don’t know how long you’ll be around,” he said.

Nether death reported on the block has been classified a homicide, though homicide detectives are looking into the latest case in addition to arson investigators.

On May 15, when the first body had been discovered, police labeled it a "questionable death" noting the body was in an advanced stage of decomposition.

The home had been damaged in a fire from January 18, 2025.

It's not clear if there is a connection between the two.

Though Baltimore is reported to be experiencing a renaissance, lower violent crime and overdose deaths, for Evans it's hard to see the positive changes while looking out on his neighborhood.

”I don’t even come out here like that anymore. You never know what’s going to happen," he said.