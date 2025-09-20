Overnight fire in Southwest Baltimore leaves one person dead

BALTIMORE — An investigation is underway in Southwest Baltimore following an overnight fire.
Authorities say around 2:10 a.m., Baltimore Police and firefighters responded to homes, possibly vacant, in the 1900 block of Wilhelm Street for reports of a fire.
Officers arrived on the scene and found that firefighters were working to extinguish the flames.
After firefighters put out the fire, a K-9 unit searched the homes and found one unidentified victim dead.
Police say Arson and homicide detectives are investigating the incident.
*This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.*