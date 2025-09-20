Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Overnight fire in Southwest Baltimore leaves one person dead

BALTIMORE — An investigation is underway in Southwest Baltimore following an overnight fire.

Authorities say around 2:10 a.m., Baltimore Police and firefighters responded to homes, possibly vacant, in the 1900 block of Wilhelm Street for reports of a fire.

Officers arrived on the scene and found that firefighters were working to extinguish the flames.

After firefighters put out the fire, a K-9 unit searched the homes and found one unidentified victim dead.

Police say Arson and homicide detectives are investigating the incident.

*This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.*

