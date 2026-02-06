Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
48  WX Alerts 11  Closings/Delays
HomepageHomepage Showcase

Actions

BGE issues cold weather safety tips as arctic blast and high winds move in

Deep Freeze Generic
AP
Deep Freeze Generic
Posted
and last updated

Colder-than-average temps & high winds are coming — here’s how to stay safe & prepared.

(BGE is monitoring today’s and this weekend’s forecast.)
👉 View Outage Map & Latest Updates »

🛡 Before the Storm

  1. Stock up 🥫 — Bottled water + nonperishable food ready.
  2. Medical needs ❤️ — If you rely on powered medical equipment, have backup plans.
  3. Emergency kit 🎒 — Flashlight, batteries, radio, blanket, meds, phone numbers.
  4. Charge devices 🔋 — Fully charge phones, computers, EVs before storm.
  5. Corded phone ☎ — Keep a landline phone as backup.
  6. Light up safely 💡 — Flashlight on each floor, fresh batteries.

🌡 Save Energy in the Cold

  1. Set thermostat a few degrees lower (if safe).
  2. Delay hot-water-heavy chores.
  3. Switch off unused lights/appliances.
  4. Let the sun in 🌞 — open curtains for natural warming.
  5. Set water heater to 120°F warm setting.
    🖱 Track Your Energy Use »

⚡ Report or Track Outages

🚫 Outage Safety Reminders

  • No candles! 🕯 → Use flashlights.
  • Never heat with a gas stove.
  • Keep appliance vents clear.
  • Unplug electronics before restoring power.
  • Fireplace? Use a metal screen.
  • Generator safety:
    • Outside, ventilated, away from windows.
    • Licensed electrician for wiring.
    • Main breaker OFF if connected to home system.
  • Check on elderly/vulnerable neighbors.

⚠️ Emergency Alerts

  • Downed wires? Stay away! Call 877‑778‑2222.
  • Smell gas? Leave area (100+ feet), call 911 or 877‑778‑7798.

Get the latest weather 24/7 by downloading the free WMAR-2 News app.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.