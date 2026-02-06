BGE issues cold weather safety tips as arctic blast and high winds move in

Colder-than-average temps & high winds are coming — here’s how to stay safe & prepared.
(BGE is monitoring today’s and this weekend’s forecast.)
👉 View Outage Map & Latest Updates »
🛡 Before the Storm
- Stock up 🥫 — Bottled water + nonperishable food ready.
- Medical needs ❤️ — If you rely on powered medical equipment, have backup plans.
- Emergency kit 🎒 — Flashlight, batteries, radio, blanket, meds, phone numbers.
- Charge devices 🔋 — Fully charge phones, computers, EVs before storm.
- Corded phone ☎ — Keep a landline phone as backup.
- Light up safely 💡 — Flashlight on each floor, fresh batteries.
🌡 Save Energy in the Cold
- Set thermostat a few degrees lower (if safe).
- Delay hot-water-heavy chores.
- Switch off unused lights/appliances.
- Let the sun in 🌞 — open curtains for natural warming.
- Set water heater to 120°F warm setting.
🖱 Track Your Energy Use »
⚡ Report or Track Outages
- 💻 Online: BGE.com
- 📱 Mobile App: Apple | Google Play
- 💬 Text: 69243
- 📞 Call: 877-778-2222
- ✉ Sign up for alerts: BGE.com/alerts
🚫 Outage Safety Reminders
- No candles! 🕯 → Use flashlights.
- Never heat with a gas stove.
- Keep appliance vents clear.
- Unplug electronics before restoring power.
- Fireplace? Use a metal screen.
- Generator safety:
• Outside, ventilated, away from windows.
• Licensed electrician for wiring.
• Main breaker OFF if connected to home system.
- Check on elderly/vulnerable neighbors.
⚠️ Emergency Alerts
- Downed wires? Stay away! Call 877‑778‑2222.
- Smell gas? Leave area (100+ feet), call 911 or 877‑778‑7798.