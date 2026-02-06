BGE issues cold weather safety tips as arctic blast and high winds move in

Colder-than-average temps & high winds are coming — here’s how to stay safe & prepared. (BGE is monitoring today’s and this weekend’s forecast.)

👉 View Outage Map & Latest Updates » 🛡 Before the Storm Stock up 🥫 — Bottled water + nonperishable food ready. Medical needs ❤️ — If you rely on powered medical equipment, have backup plans. Emergency kit 🎒 — Flashlight, batteries, radio, blanket, meds, phone numbers. Charge devices 🔋 — Fully charge phones, computers, EVs before storm. Corded phone ☎ — Keep a landline phone as backup. Light up safely 💡 — Flashlight on each floor, fresh batteries.

🌡 Save Energy in the Cold Set thermostat a few degrees lower (if safe). Delay hot-water-heavy chores. Switch off unused lights/appliances. Let the sun in 🌞 — open curtains for natural warming. Set water heater to 120°F warm setting.

🖱 Track Your Energy Use » ⚡ Report or Track Outages 💻 Online: BGE.com

📱 Mobile App: Apple | Google Play

💬 Text: 69243

📞 Call: 877-778-2222

✉ Sign up for alerts: BGE.com/alerts 🚫 Outage Safety Reminders No candles! 🕯 → Use flashlights.

Never heat with a gas stove.

Keep appliance vents clear.

Unplug electronics before restoring power.

Fireplace? Use a metal screen.

Generator safety:

• Outside, ventilated, away from windows.

• Licensed electrician for wiring.

• Main breaker OFF if connected to home system.

Check on elderly/vulnerable neighbors. ⚠️ Emergency Alerts Downed wires? Stay away! Call 877‑778‑2222.

Smell gas? Leave area (100+ feet), call 911 or 877‑778‑7798. Get the latest weather 24/7 by downloading the free WMAR-2 News app.

