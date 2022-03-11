Baltimore Mayor to discuss 30-day review of vacant properties

BALTIMORE — After a fire at a vacant home killed three Baltimore City firefighters in January, Baltimore's mayor ordered a 30-day review of what all agencies are doing to address problems with vacant properties.

Those 30-day reviews are up - Mayor Brandon Scott will talk about the results of that review.

Previously, Baltimore City officials estimated that there's about 16,000 vacant homes in Baltimore. Some housing advocates believe that number is much higher.

Since that deadly fire on S. Stricker Street, WMAR-2 News has reported several other incidents at vacant homes. Last week, two contractors were injured when a vacant home they were working on collapsed in West Baltimore. There have also been several fires at vacant buildings around the City just since January 24 including a fire on North Avenue yesterday morning and a fire at the end of last month on North Carey Street.

The results of the review will be announced at 11 a.m.