Baltimore County leaders unveil fiscal 2027 budget with no tax increases and new police drone tech

Baltimore County leaders unveiled a balanced fiscal 2027 budget focused on financial protection and public safety, featuring no tax increases and new technology for first responders.

Baltimore County unveils fiscal 2027 budget with no tax increases Baltimore County unveils fiscal 2027 budget with no tax increases

County Executive Kathy Klausmeier presented the plan, noting that while there is no tax rate hike, some homeowners could still see higher property tax bills depending on their assessments.

Klausmeier said the goal is to protect people financially while continuing to invest in key services.

A significant portion of the investment is dedicated to public safety.

The budget includes new technology for police, such as a drone first responder program. The drones are designed to get eyes on scenes faster and provide officers with critical information before they arrive.

"When officers are visible in their communities, it improves response time, builds trust, and reassures residents, and there's nothing better than seeing a patrol car parked right down the street," Klausmeier said.

The plan also expands resources for first responders as the county reports crime is down across major categories.

