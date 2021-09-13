'I don't want to sit in a hot classroom' City Schools AC issues prompt early dismissal, again.

BALTIMORE — Monday's hot weather combined with classrooms lacking air conditioning prompted school officials to end classes early once again at select schools.

On Sunday, Baltimore City Schools tweeted out early dismissal would begin at noon.

Over at Benjamin Franklin High School in the Brooklyn neighborhood, students were let out at 11:40 a.m.

"I would say this is the third or fourth time this year we were let out early this year," said student Zye Smith. "We just got back to."

Students told WMAR-2 News Monday's early release, while nice, isn't the best for overall learning.

"I don’t really like it because you only get a little bit time each period," said Katelynn Witt. "But at the same time, I don’t want sit in the hot classroom."

Students said temperatures vary from classroom to classroom.

"In some classes it’s hot," said Jonathan Chavarria. "You know some classes are good. It depends on what class you’re in."

WMAR reached out to Baltimore City Schools for an update on school buildings' AC repairs. In a statement a spokesperson said:

"City Schools is successfully implementing the air conditioning plan approved by Gov. Larry Hogan in 2017. The plan calls for all school buildings to be air conditioned by the 2022-2023 school year, depending on approvals and the availability of state funding. City Schools is on track to meet that goal.

We have reduced the number of schools without air conditioning from 75 schools in 2017 to 21 schools as of August 30, 2021. That is 54 additional schools with air conditioning since the plan was approved four years ago, along with necessary upgrades to electrical systems and windows."

To view BCS' plan click here.

In the meantime, students said they're making the best of the situation after having dealt with virtual learning for the past year.

"I think we should have a full day of learning so we can get all that knowledge but if they got a let us out early if kids aren’t comfortable and hot," said Zye Smith. "Me, I just try to stay on track and stay cool."

A number of schools will also be releasing early on Tuesday due to a lack of proper air conditioning. They will be releasing at 12 p.m. Tuesday.

For a full list of impacted schools click here.