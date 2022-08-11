Baltimore City provides resources to assist those impacted by last week's storm

BALTIMORE — Last week, severe storms ran through Baltimore, impacting many people.

The storm caused a lot of disruption, from power outages to property damage to clean-up efforts. The city held a storm recovery assistance event to help those impacted by the storm.

On Thursday, two to four inches of rain came crashing down in Northeast Baltimore, impacting more than 20,000 people across the city.

Officials said that least 65 trees fell in Baltimore, damaging homes and blocking roadways.

"We walked down Westfield and there were trees completely across the street on people's houses," Baltimore resident Melanie Kerr said. "Our electrical wires were ripped from the house and just like laying kind of over our yard, the neighbor's yard. It was just a lot."

"I knew it wasn't just a regular storm so I took cover in the center of my house," said Baltimore resident Karen Jackson. "Just when I was getting ready to sit down, that's when my neighbor's tree came through my kitchen window and glass exploded everywhere."

Baltimore City officials said they are moving as fast as they can to provide relief to the community. Wednesday's event was a one-stop shop where people could find insurance information, food resources, and more.

"We’re planning for the remediation, we're planning for recovery down the line," said Director Deputy Chief Office of Emergency Management James Wallace. "When we do that and we handle things that way, you may not necessarily see results immediately but things are happening in the background, decisions are being made. The mayor has his goals and priorities. We get that information and we operationalize it into a plan which has brought us to where we're at now."

Community members are grateful for the city stepping up but some say it's still a major financial burden.

"I operate my business largely out of my house so not having WIFI and not being able to have electronic communication, having inventory wasted from refrigeration and things like that my pocket certainly feels it. I mean I'm happy some thing are being done so there a little relief there," Kerr said.

"The community is coming together very quickly. They did everything to try to make people feel a little more comfortable to take the stress off," Jackson said.

