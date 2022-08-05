Trees down, power outages following Thursday's storms

BALTIMORE — Strong storms swept though the area Thursday leaving behind a lot of damage.

BGE says as of 11 p.m. Thursday night, nearly 52,000 people were without power. BGE says most of the damage impacted central Maryland. Most outages were found in Baltimore City and Anne Arundel and Baltimore counties.

Storm damage in northeast Baltimore downed branches and trees, as well as knocked out power. There are no street lights, traffic lights, or electricity in homes along E. Northern Pkwy from McClean Blvd to Harford Rd. @WMAR2News pic.twitter.com/ym8WdNAiOL — Mark Roper (@MarkRoperTV) August 5, 2022

Plenty of damage with trees down and signs toppled along Harford Rd. at Northern Pkwy. @WMAR2News #Mdwx pic.twitter.com/FkjhBuMwtd — Paul Jaffey (@PaulFromWMAR) August 5, 2022

BGE says more than 800 mutual assistance personnel will help restore power as quickly as possible.

