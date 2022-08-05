Watch Now
Trees down, power outages following Thursday's storms

Photojournalist Paul Jaffey
Posted at 6:34 AM, Aug 05, 2022
BALTIMORE — Strong storms swept though the area Thursday leaving behind a lot of damage.

BGE says as of 11 p.m. Thursday night, nearly 52,000 people were without power. BGE says most of the damage impacted central Maryland. Most outages were found in Baltimore City and Anne Arundel and Baltimore counties.

BGE says more than 800 mutual assistance personnel will help restore power as quickly as possible.

