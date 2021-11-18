Authorities investigate robbery at CVS in Glen Burnie

GLEN BURNIE, Md — Officers are investigating a robbery that took place yesterday night in Glen Burnie.

On November 17, at 9 p.m., officers responded to the CVS Pharmacy located at 7095 B&A Boulevard for the store. An employee advised a black male in a hoodie and sweatpants entered the employee area of the pharmacy.

The employee began to throw items at her and said she would use her gun. The suspect stole several bottles of medication and fled the scene. Detectives are asking anyone with any information to call the TipLine at 10-222-4700.